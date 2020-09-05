After the Los Angeles Lakers dropped game one of the Western Conference Semifinals to the Houston Rockets, Magic Johnson seems concerned.

Johnson had a stark warning for his former team after their 112-97 defeat to the Rockets. He suggested that they’d be in serious trouble if they treated Houston like their first round opponents from Portland.

The Lakers better realize quick the Houston Rockets are not the Portland Trailblazers!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 5, 2020

Johnson wasn’t done going in on his beloved team.

The Lakers had no energy, played slow, and were outplayed on both ends of the floor early in the game. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 5, 2020

James Harden was spectacular scoring 36 points against the Lakers and we had no answer for him 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 5, 2020

Johnson isn’t lying in his tweets. The Rockets aren’t the Trailblazers. They have two former league MVPs on their roster and shooters at every position.

It’s not too late for the tide to change, and it’s wise to never count out LeBron James in these situations. But the Rockets are no joke and to bet them, the Lakers will have to find a way to contain James Harden and Russell Westbrook.