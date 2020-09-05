On this date in 2002, when Cam and his Dipset crew were just rookies on the label themselves, Roc-A-Fella co-founder Dame Dash offered his Uptown cohort a cool half a milli to ride shotgun under the ever-ascending Roc umbrella, but the Dipset capo wasn’t easily impressed by the offer that Roc-A-Fella star artist and co=founder Jay-Z knew nothing about.

After dropping his debut album Come Home With Me and signing his own group, The Diplomats, to the Roc imprint, Cam and labelmates State Property led Roc-A-Fella to an apex met by few in this genre of music. Dipset and State Property, powered by State Property’s Chain Gang albums, Juelz Santana’s From Me to U, Freeway’s debut Philadelphia Freeway, The Diplomats’ group debut album Diplomatic Immunity, the State Property and Paid In Full movies, made Roc-A-Fella a household name.

During Jay-Z and Dame Dash’s in -house rift after Jay-Z’s proposed “retirement”, Dame offered Mr. Cameron Giles the Vice President chair of the label. The standing offer was $500K to take the position, however, after Dame allegedly turned down Killa’s offer, the deal never happened and Jay-Z ended up as the shark fed by the food from the other fishes’ bellies.

After the impending split caused by the sale of Roc-A-Fella to Island Def Jam, Jay-Z was handpicked to be CEO and President of Def Jam Recordings, giving him the other half of the Roc not already purchased by Island Def Jam Music Group.