Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, are calling it quits. Nicole recently filed for divorce just a few months ago and things are already getting nasty.

Nicole is seeking $2 million a month in temporary spousal support. This means that it would be a temporary payment until the divorce is finalized and both parties have reached a settlement.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Nicole provided a list of monthly expenses that explain why she needs almost $2 million a month in spousal support.

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife on why she wants $2 million a month for temporary spousal support. pic.twitter.com/KhemZTxzBF — DatPiff (@DatPiff) September 5, 2020

The breakdown states that Nicole wants $10,000 per month for “Laundry and cleaning, $135,000 per month for clothes, $60,000 per month for Education (tuition and living expenses), $900,000 a month for Entertainment, $125,000 per month for charitable contributions, $100,000 per month for her mortgage, and $20,000 per month for telephone, cell-phone, and email service.

TMZ also reports that Dre is still covering her expenses and that she is living at their house in Malibu.

Nicole also accused Dre of domestic violence and coercion. She says that Dre was drunk one night and started to yell and cuss at her. “F*** you. F*** you. Get the f*** out. Get the f*** out. Go to Malibu,” Dre apparently said. In another instance, Dre told her “Do not spend one more cent … period. You can’t be mean and disrespectful and spend my hard-earned money. F*** that!!! Yes that’s a threat … I’m putting the beach house up for sale next week …”

Dre has yet to respond to the $2 million a month Nicole wants from him.