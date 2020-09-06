Justin Bieber, the heartthrob responsible for at least a decades worth of broken little girls’ hearts after getting married to Hailey Rhode Bieber, is now grown and stunting into the fall with his celebrity prowess on full display.

Earlier this week, he guest-starred in DJ Khaled and Drake’s new video, “Popstar.” Bieber stepped in for his Canadian brother lipsyncing and flossing as he was the rapper that penned the song.

Now, he is spotted playing the piano and singing one of the 1990s smashes, “All My Life” by former Jodeci leads, K-Ci and Jojo. While tickling the ivory, he briskly Europeanized the soulful wedding song.

Dripping with jewels (diamonds galore), pastel pants and ruffled hair, he sang almost a minute of the 1997 chart-topping song that spent two years on 27 different charts in about 15 different countries. While the song never went platinum, it did land itself in one of the Top 100 Songs of the Decade in Billboard.

So beloved, Bieber who is half a century younger than the lead singer K-Ci is making hot for a gang of 20 somethings that still love him.