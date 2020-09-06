NLE Choppa is on a different type of time as of late. The Memphis rapper recently took to his Twitter to let everyone know of his growth as an artist. He is only looking to preach positivity in his music. When it comes to subject matter, he has no interest in the promotion of violence in his future music.

Ion Rap Bout Violence Nomo, tweeted the “Shotta Flow” rapper. “If You Hear It From Me It’s A Old Song…I Wanna Spread Positivity And Wake People Up. I’ll Still Drop Them For Y’all Tho But Just Know I’m On To Better I’m Tryna grow I Got More To Talk about Now.”

Ion Rap Bout Violence Nomo. If You Hear It From Me It’s A Old Song 💯 I Wanna Spread Positivity And Wake People Up. I’ll Still Drop Them For Y’all Tho But Just Know I’m On To Better I’m Tryna grow I Got More To Talk about Now 💜 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) September 5, 2020

He later added previews to new music with this new subject matter .

Advertisement

Who can’t switch it up ? I can rap about more than murder. I’m speaking real from here on out I’m tryna help people through life imma tell you how to. Positive vibes only 💜 #NLE💔 pic.twitter.com/vv18SWqVUc — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) September 5, 2020

Choppa has continue to spread positivity throughout his Twitter by promoting the burning of sage, happiness and growing his garden. He was banned from Twitter recently, so he devoted more time to nature.

“Yesterday twitter banned me for a day, so I put the energy I was usin to inform y’all into my garden. I’m growing Melons, Watermelons, Cucumbers, squash, peppers, Cabbage, And Tomatoes For My Fall Harvest. Prepare for food shortages. I’ll never shut up for y’all, love y’all.”