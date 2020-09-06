If 2020 could not get any more strange then think again.

In her first-ever interview with the New York Post, Osama Bin Laden’s niece, Noor bin Ladin, expressed her admiration for Donald Trump and said that Americans are safer under Trump’s presidency than they would be under Biden.

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” bin Ladin said in her interview.

Ladin says that her branch of the family has always spelled their last name differently than her uncle. She says that she is the daughter of Bin Ladens older half brother Yeslam. After her parents divorced in 1988, she and her mother moved to Switzerland, where she still lives. She says that she also had a U.S. flag in her childhood bedroom and her lifelong dream is to one day travel across the U.S. in a RV.

She claims that the September 11, 2001 attacks left her “devastated,” and she always considered the U.S. her “second home.”

As for her support for Trump, she has been supporting him since 2015, when he first announced he was running for president.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” she said. “He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”

Reactions were mixed on social media. Some co-signed bin Ladin’s remarks while others joked about it. Most of the reactions further talked about Trump’s questionable character.

The worst president in the history of America getting endorsed by a Bin Laden the week before 9/11 is somehow not even the craziest thing to happen this week. — I Will Not Smoke Cohens 15 Year Old Daughter's Ass (@Dknight10k) September 6, 2020

Osama Bin Laden's neice endorsed trump because he himself is a terrorist. Did I go too far? — Leona Lioness🖤 (@LeonaLioness6) September 5, 2020

Osama Bin Laden's niece endorsing Trump definitely wasn't on my bingo card this year. — 🍞Bread🍞 (@Thebreadgamer) September 5, 2020

Donald Trump was endorsed by Osama Bin Laden's niece while his own niece who actually knows him says that he's trash. — JRehling (@JRehling) September 5, 2020