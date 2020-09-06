Whenever the public gets to see André Benjamin in person, it is sure to evoke a warm feeling. Over the weekend, one fan had a rare sighting of the OutKast founder.

3 Stacks is seen with a salt and pepper unruly ‘fro, a grey tree shirt, and dark-colored cargo pants, he approached the fan with a smile as big and bright as anyone that you might have when you hear “Elevators” in a club. What was most impressive was how the LaFace rapper dripped with Southern charm and hospitality — appropriate for a fine gentleman from the “A.”

This sighting posted inspired other postings. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the rapper that many people one of the best to have ever touched the mic from the entire South.

We was skateboarding this prolly 2 years ago pic.twitter.com/4nHCNaKytg — RESTING RICH FACE (@REESElaflare) September 7, 2020

Spotted him right outside my grandmas house. Got to thank him for his music. Very greatful I was able to tell him that pic.twitter.com/Lom8ttREXj — President of Traplandia (@JustinBasso17) September 6, 2020

Always dapper … and always fly!

Me & Andre 3000 hanging out at the DNC in Boston back in 2004 ✌🏼 He couldn’t have been nicer! 😊 pic.twitter.com/RU1NQTjSOA — Sarah Lawrence (@SarahA_Lawrence) September 7, 2020

While people are super excited to see the rap star, Hip-Hop enthusiasts are interested in getting him back into the studio and pushing out some hot music.

Until then, enjoy his joint with Andreson .Paak called “Come Home” and “Where’s the Catch” featuring James Blake released last year.