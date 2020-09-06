On Friday night, Rihanna was photographed in front of a restaurant in Santa Monica, CA. She rolled her window down for a second and paparazzi caught a few of pics of her with bruises on her face and a black eye.

I'm going to cry, Rihanna is bruised up. Who would beat her like this? pic.twitter.com/f3LhIRqTns — Pegasus (@pegasuspects) September 5, 2020

People automatically assumed that Rihanna had been abused by someone. TMZ reached out to Rihanna’s people to clarify what had happen. They said that Rihanna’s brusies were the result of an e-scooter incident. She was riding around but the scooter flipped and Rihanna hit the pavement head first.

Representatives for Rihanna say that the bruises look worse than they actually are and that she is recovering quickly. “Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face.” “Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly,” her rep added.

Advertisement