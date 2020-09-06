Slim Thug has his eye on the Houston Hottie.

Megan Thee Stallion has a new admirer and he’s not keeping it a secret. Houston rapper Slim Thug has found his way into Meg’s comments section more than once recently. His persistence tells us that he’s keeping his eyes on the prize. Well Meg took to Instagram to show off her newest FENTY lingerie and Slim caught wind of it. He slid in the comment section expeditiously.

“Wear it for me,” said the “Like A Boss” rapper.

It wasn’t going to be the first or last we saw Slim Thug creeping in the comments. He made another cameo on a promo video for WAP.

“Let me be in yo video ho.”

There is no word whether Megan has expressed her interest. Instead, she shared a laugh with singer, Kehlani who acknowledged Slim Thug’s thirst.

The “Savage” rapper has endured a roller coaster ride over the last 3-4 months. She achieved the success of two Billboard Hot 100 chart toppers with “Savage” and “WAP.” In addition, she became a brand ambassador for Coach and FENTY Beauty, while being on the cover of a number of major publications.

Her success was also met with trauma, when news broke of an alleged altercation with Tory Lanez that led to gunshot wounds in her foot. As the multi-platinum rapper continues to heal from the incident, she shows that no one can stop her momentum.