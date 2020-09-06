It’s hard to not consider that President Trump has ill intentions regarding the future of our country. It’s almost as if he doesn’t want certain demographics knowing their true history.

The President said Sunday that the Department of Education is examining the use of the New York Times Magazine‘s “1619” Project in schools. He went on to say that institutions that teach this alternative narrative of American history could lose federal funding.

Now, if you’re unfamiliar with the 1619 Project, it is based on the premise that American history began in 1619, which is the date African slaves arrived in Virginia. Furthermore, everything following that date should be viewed from that standpoint.

The Pulitzer Center recently released a school curriculum based on the project, and Trump responded to a tweet stating that California would be using it. This will without a doubt alter how parents view where their children will be receiving an education.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who actually introduced a similar bill in July said in a statement that this new bill “is a racially divisive, revisionist account of history that denies the noble principles of freedom and equality on which our nation was founded.”

This seems to be another bump in the road for parents in 2020. We will keep you all updated as this unfolds.