The U.S. Open kicked off last week, Venus and Serena Williams both competing and making a bid for her 24th Grand Slam singles title. This weekend, Nike released an inspiring heart-tugging spot featuring the two legendary sisters.

The ad, “You Can’t Stop Sisters,” appeared on the stars’ Instagram pages. It chronicles how the media has always played up the competition between the two siblings but suggests an alternative narrative– both were furthering the causes of women’s sport and racial equality. Narrated by Venus Williams, who says: “Ever since we were little girls, you’ve compared us to each other,” and ends by pointing out “It’s funny. You saw two tennis players trying to win a game. We saw two sisters changing it.”



The Williams’ sisters continue to break records and arguably the greatest athletes in the world.Watch the commercial below!

