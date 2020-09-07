Get ready for a whole lot of trolling, yelling, and boasting from Tekashi 6ix9ine. Hip-Hop’s resident snitch is projected to have the No. 1 album in the country as TattleTales is projected to bring in 150,000 units in its first week.



The No. 2 album this year will be the return of Big Sean in Detroit 2, Hits Daily Double reports.



Earlier this weekend, Tekashi gave up a “cry in the car” as he claimed DSPs like Apple Music and Spotify did not host his album on the main page, while Sean’s was present. Expect that to be present in his forthcoming celebration.