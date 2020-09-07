With everything going on across America regarding social injustice and the subsequent protests, it’s easy to lose sight of what’s taking place from an environmental standpoint. Well, we are on fire out here in California. And it’s only getting worse.

With it only being September, California’s year for wildfires just became the worst in state history as far as the amount of land scorched.

To date this year, we have seen more than 2,094,955 acres burned across the state. “That is the size of more than 10 New York Cities,” according to CAL FIRE Capt. Richard Cordova in a statement Sunday.

“This is crazy. We haven’t even got into the October and November fire season, and we’ve broken the all-time record,” Cordova said. “It concerns us because we need to get these firefighters off these lines and get them breaks from battling these wildfires.”

224 people were rescued from a fishing and camping area after the Creek Fire blocked the only road out of the popular recreation site, Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said.

“The situation only can be described as just hellish conditions out there for those poor people,” Pogue said.

As of Sunday, the fire is 0% contained and more people are being evacuated. We will for sure keep you all posted as this plays out.