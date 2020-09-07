New York rapper, Cardi B and Candace Owens go at it on Twitter in a back and forth after some commentary regarding the New York rapper’s new single “WAP.”

“Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values,” Owens wrote on Twitter.

“You wanna know why Joe gotta talk to me Candice,” Cardi responded on Twitter. “Cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple.”

From that point forward the two erupted a back and forth debate being shady on both ends of the tree personal and politics!

“To clarify—Joe Biden ‘gotta talk’ to you because you have the number 1 song and Santa Claus was harassing your sister?” Um. K. Thanks for clearing that one up,” Owens stated.

“Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU. I don’t want to argue with you Candace I really don’t have the time. I honestly just feel sorry for you,” the WAP rapper responded.

“Lastly, asking racist Joe Biden to lower your taxes in the same breath that you asked for free universal healthcare is about as thick as it gets. When you stick to music, you can get left alone. When you dabble in politics, you will get called out for platforming ignorance,” Owens responded.

From tweeting to making full-blown videos, the two were adamant in getting their point across! We hope to be able to see these women agree to disagree!

Candice in 2918 ….She been knew I was that girlllll . pic.twitter.com/avghIUkXFK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

Facts like …People claim artist we don’t do enough then when we do it’s also something.I get to the point I get discouraged but when I see the news I get fired up again !I WONT STOP ✋ MY VOICE IS POWERFUL! https://t.co/dYVZXld9IC — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

I seriously don’t even know how me and Candice started arguing 🧐Just a couple of weeks ago her man was playing Wap in his Trump boat party !?I hate arguing wit people .Since I got new followers here STREAM WAP.Its Endorse my Melania ! pic.twitter.com/pLUSHlem0h — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020