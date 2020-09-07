Draymond Green and Wife Expecting Their Third Baby

Draymond Green announced on social media that he and his wife are expecting baby number 3. The 3x NBA Champion took to Instagram to reveal his wife, Hazel Renee’s pregnancy.

The soon to be family of 5 chose a good time to expand with the former Defensive Player of the Year signing a 5-year $118 million contract with the Golden State Warriors last year.

Green has had a rare amount of time to spend with family after a poor Warriors season sent the team home for good after the league shut down in March and only re-opened for the top 22 teams. Green has been a guest on TNT’s Inside the NBA on separate occasions since the Warriors season ended.

Congratulations to Draymond and the family!