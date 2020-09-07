Future kept the summer hot with bangers from his High Off Life album and follows that effort with the release of his new clothing line “Life Is A High.”



The new collection is inspired by Future’s journey as an artist and can be seen on Instagram by stars like DJ Khaled as it also a thanks to friends and family, Future has made along the way.

“Life is good… It’s a blessing to wake up another day and have the chance to better yourself it’s easy to forget that with all the madness happening in the world,” Future said. “I want this collection to remind us we can still be high off life. The colors, the fabrics, the artwork all represent this concept with comfort.”





Light Is A High reflects being present in life, which is even more important with injustices and the pandemic. That includes cherishing the small things like friends, family, and accomplishments.



Future and his creative team have incorporated the messages in designs from color to fabric.

2020 07 14 Zoo High Off Life5783 1500 Website

Pricing:

$98 (plain sweatpants)

$129 (plain hoodie)

$129 (tie-dye sweatpants)

$168 (tie-dye hoodie)

$45 (3 masks sold together in pack)

$58 (tie dye t-shirt)

$88 (tie dye shorts)s

$45 (plain t-shirt)

$68 (plain shorts)



Now available for sale here.

Advertisement