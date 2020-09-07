Reality might be starting to settle in with Tekashi 6ix9ine after rapper/podcaster Gillie Da King rejected an opportunity to interview the most hated rapper in the game. During his podcast “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” Gillie plays back a voicemail from 6ix9ine asking to join the pod for an interview.

“This is probably the biggest thing that you ever gonna touch,” 6ix9ine tells Gillie in a voicemail about a 1 on 1 interview opportunity. We let it all out like no censors… it’s nothing that you can’t ask. Everybody is waiting on that interview and so one on one Tekashi 6ix9ine, Gillie Da Kidd no censors, don’t hold back.”

Gillie has bee on on record saying that 6ix9ine’s former manager “Shotti” was his homie. 6ix9ine’s testimony against the Nine Trey Bloods got Shotti locked up for 10 years.

“The biggest thing I ever did in my life was the birth of my kids,” Gillie said on the podcast countering 6ix9ine’s claim that the interview would be the biggest thing he’ll ever touch. “That was the biggest thing I ever did in my life, not interviewing a f***ing rat… We rightfully decline over here at Million Dollaz Worth of Game.”

In a previous episode of MDWOG, Gillie trashed the “GOOBA” rapper without using his name for snitching and recording a sequel to Akon’s “Locked up” claiming that he and Akon ruined a classic.

6ix9ine hasn’t had an interview with any hip-hop media, but did do an interview with the New York Times where he claimed, among other things, that there was no difference between him and Tupac Shakur.

6ix9ine just dropped his album “Tattle Tales” that is expected to debut at #1 on the Billboard Charts. Despite the successful sales numbers, Tekashi feels like his project is being blackballed by major streaming outlets that haven’t put his album in any “new music” categories.