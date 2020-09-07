A few months ago, during the worldwide protests in response to the murder of George Floyd, there were rumors that some NFL teams were taking an interest in signing Colin Kaepernick. They realized that Kaep had been right all along about the violence and injustice Black people face in the United States. Roger Gooddell even issued an apology towards Kaep. Well, it turns out, all of the interest was fake.

According to an article written by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, all of the interest in signing Kaepernick was “fake” and due to guilt. “Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there was some “fake” interest expressed immediately after Floyd’s death, seemingly out of guilt. There has been zero interest expressed as to Kaepernick “in months.”

Florio states that NFL Media also said they have contacted “friends and associates” of Kaep. They would be contacting his agent as well when they “get to the point where they’re confident enough that they think they can work out a contract.” “So either they never got to the point of confidence that they can work out a contract, or it was all just more bullshit,” Florio says.

According to Florio, for years, teams have devised a laundry list of excuses why they have not signed Kaep. Some say that if he were to sign then he would want a starting position. However, nobody has even bothered to ask Kaep what he wants. By 2021, Kaep would have gone four years without playing in the NFL. Teams would then use that excuse as a reason not to sign him.