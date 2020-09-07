It is being reported by several confirmed news sources that the 1619 Project, a program started by The New York Times to draw attention to the impact of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade and the undeniable contributions of Black people to the U.S., will be defunded by President Trump, school by school, when taught in the said institutions.

A tweet suggesting that a D.C. committee was recommending stripping the names of Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and others from local, state and federal buildings, the Twitter account called out the Goden State, saying, “California has implemented the 1619 project into the public schools. Soon you won’t recognize America.”

President Trump retweeted it, also giving his viewpoint of The 1619 project, saying, “Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded!”

Advertisement

This comes after the Trump administration banned racial sensitivity training for police and other workplace scenarios, saying it is “anti-American propaganda.”