Looks like even Chucky was no match for COVID-19.

The infamous 1980s killer doll was due to make a small screen come back in a USA Network and Syfy series. But sadly production was moved to 2021 as a result of the pandemic production shutdown. Production was set for this fall, but now the crew is sitting tight for the new year.

The show was scheduled to air in 2021 and producers hope to keep it that way. A recent trailer featuring the notorious killer doll possessed by the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray was posted online. Brad Dourif will return to his role as the voice of Chucky, having been the one and only voice behind Chucky throughout the whole franchise. Jennifer Tilly, who played Tiffany Valentine in the Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky, is also involved in the production.

Advertisement

The show starts with a vintage Chucky doll turning up at a suburban yard sale and a peaceful American town is thrown into chaos as a series of disturbing murders begin to show the town’s insincerity and secrets. To make things worse, the arrival of foes and comrades from Chucky’s past threatens to expose what’s really going on behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s unknown origins as a realistically ordinary child who randomly became this notorious monster.

If you know Chucky you know your in for a treat. Hopefully, this will be out in time for Halloween 2021.