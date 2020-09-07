R. Kelly was attacked by an inmate last week and believes he should be released on bail because of it.

The singer’s attorney, Michael I. Leonard, filed a motion stating that not only did correction officers fail to protect his client, but they encouraged the other inmate to attack him.

To back up his motion, Leonard provided a handwritten letter by the inmate who has been identified as Jeremiah Farmer, and confessed that the government made him attack the disgraced singer.

Farmer told mental health professionals at the facility about his plans and he was told to “go do it.”

Farmer says he was “forced to assault hip-hop R&B singer Robert Kelly #09627-035 in hopes of getting spotlight attention and world news notice to shed light on the government corruption.”

Another member of R. Kelly’s legal team, Douglas C. Anton, says the singer was not doing well after the attacked and suffered injuries.

Several requests were made for Kelly to be released but they’ve all been denied. Kelly’s team tried to use preparation for trial and the COVID-19 outbreak as arguments to get released.

Let’s see if his request will get approved this time.