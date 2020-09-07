We are now in September and the coronavirus pandemic appears to be gearing up for a strong Fall and Winter run. With masks still imperative in controlling the virus, Rick Ross has a solution for those who want to be COVID safe and still smoke.



Ross hit Instagram and showed a new face mask that is Maybach Music Group branded and also features a Velcro strap that reveals a second layer with a hole for a blunt to slide in. To make it even better, you can blow the smoke right back out the same hole.



The Smokers Edition masks do not have a release date or a price but you can peep it below and let us know would you cop if it was available.