Over the past week, President Donald Trump has been underwire for comments where he referred to dead war veterans as “losers.” The report came from The Atlantic, which Trump strongly denied. As we enter another week, the publications Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg states the “loser” comment reveal was just a start.



“I would fully expect more reporting to come out about this and more confirmation and new pieces of information in the coming days and weeks,” Goldberg told CNN. “We have a responsibility and we’re going to do it regardless of what he says.”



That responsibility comes at an inopportune time for the President as Election Day is just under 60 days away.



“We all have to use anonymous sources, especially in a climate where the president of the United States tries to actively intimidate,” Goldberg said. “These are not people who are anonymous to me.



In response to the current report, Trump tweeted, “Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE.”



You can read the full report here.