Tiffany Haddish is the latest A-list celebrity to reveal her positive coronavirus diagnosis.

The actress spoke to Dr. Fauci about her experience with the deadly respiratory virus. “I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus,” Haddish told Fauci. “I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.”

She was re-tested when she came into contact with someone else who tested positive for the virus. “Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus,” she said.

The comedian said although she wasn’t exhibiting any symptoms, she self-quarantined with her dogs.

“Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies,” Haddish said. “That was three months ago, I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything.”

“Then I get tested again, no virus, and then I had them test me for antibodies again, and then they said I don’t have any antibodies,” she added. “So I think I’m superhuman.”

Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to wear a mask and social distance.

“Sit a certain distance away and avoid crowds,” he said, adding tips to lead a “healthy life.”

“Get good sleep,” Fauci said. “Exercise. Those are the best things that are so much better than a bunch of herbs that really have never really been shown to do that.”