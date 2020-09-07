Tik Tok star Danielle Cohn has been getting roasted these last couple days after posting a video of her claiming Ashanti’s song “Foolish” as one of her own.

Cohn started to gain social media attention back in 2016 when she posted videos of herself lip-syncing famous hit songs. When she hit 13 she decided to move to Los Angeles to focus on her singing career.

When she posted the video, she was referring to her version of the song ‘Foolish’ as one of her own, not a cover. She also failed to give Ashanti any credit. She even tried to use the video to sell her own merchandise. “Make a TikTok to my new song,” she wrote. She even called the track “Foolish” in the video’s description.

Advertisement

Social media came in droves to set Cohn straight. Ashanti fans pointed out how Cohn’s video is a cover and not her own song.

Not this white Girl stealing Ashanti’s song and trying to claim it as her own….. pic.twitter.com/KBtgZUry6u — 𝔑𝔞𝔥𝔞⁷ (@gwuapbby) September 6, 2020

Damn, she tried to steal foolish from Ashanti like what Big Red was doing to the East Compton Clovers in Bring it on with their routines lmao pic.twitter.com/Kur3fAdLUQ — Shamar English (@english_shamar) September 7, 2020

Wait… A person claimed they had a new song titled “Foolish”.. and it’s the exact Foolish song Ashanti created?? pic.twitter.com/HR1OkoH9TR — Politicin’ Hak (@politicin_hak) September 6, 2020

— please stop quoting this with “iTz a CovEr.” I’m not dumb I know what a cover is. And I never said it wasn’t. She didn’t give Ashanti Credit on TikTok initially, she said “MY NEW SONG.” and she made Merchandise to Sell & Make a Profit off of “Her New Song.” PUHLEASE stfu. pic.twitter.com/FVurSerOOz — 𝙻𝚒𝚋𝚋𝚢 𝙵𝚘𝚕𝚏𝚊𝚡 (@BAAQ_) September 6, 2020

Cohn then came out on Twitter to try to set the record straight. “Do people not understand what a cover is,” she tweeted.

Do people not understand what a cover is 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Danielle Cohn🖤 (@DanielleCohn555) September 6, 2020

Obviously she must not know what an original song is either.

When the tweet didn’t work, she took to Instagram to say this: “Hey, guys, so I just wanna clear this up. So I did not steal Ashanti’s song or take it from her.” “Many people do it so I don’t really know why I’m getting hated for it,” she added. “I just want to remake one of my favourite songs so can you just stop saying that I took her song when I didn’t? I even gave her credit and everything so… Just stop.”