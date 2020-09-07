Kanye West’s Sunday Service hit Atlanta this weekend and it was quite the sight to see. With Kim Kardashian on hand, Kanye and his children led the Sunday Service team in a walk on water. Literally, with doves flying in the background.



TMZ reports the service featured a sermon from Pastor Joel Osteen of Houston, delivering the message of Jesus walking on water and instructing Peter to do so. Following the sermon, they all walked on the water of a lake near Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.



There are currently no details on how this happened but you can see the images and video below.

If you wanted to know what Kanye’s Sunday Service was like, here’s the choir standing on water singing Mo Bamba pic.twitter.com/Gqv2rsFnxf — Tilly (Kanye’s Lawyer) (@tillyksg) September 7, 2020