She was introduced to us as the “Cash Me Outside” girl, but shortly after, the 17-year-old has made a name for herself after dropping a few tunes in the music industry.

Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie recently took time away from her Instagram and entered herself into a rehab facility in efforts to improve herself in the long run.

Upon her return, the Instagram influencer gave a little more detail to her fans as to why she needed a break from social media. “The reason i haven’t been on ig a lot lately is because i took everyone’s advice and took time to focus on getting myself together,” she penned to her fans.

“I had to realize that there’s more to life than what ppl have to say in comments and what people think about me. What most ppl don’t understand is that I had a pretty hard upbringing and on top of that it’s very hard being a young female growing up in the music industry especially with how I was brought into this whole world of fame I’m very mistaken and people don’t understand me.”

The “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper stated that people view her as a “bad person” but in reality, they “don’t know the full story of my life and why I act the way I do.”

Bregoli also adds that as long as her family and friends support her, then she doesn’t care about any haters. “I can’t change everyone’s opinion on me and even if everyone could hear my story a lot would still not care and just continue to hate me because that’s what haters do. But im ok with that because as long as my family, friends, and fans love me and understand the true real me idc when anyone else has to say,” she penned.

She ends off the lengthy message by saying that she has spent the last couple of days in Miami, filming for a new music video. “I know yall are gonna love this one. Can’t wait to drop,” she wrote.