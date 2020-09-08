Remember that stroll President Trump took across the street to a church, having local authorities forcefully remove protestors with tear gas? A piece of that moment is now sadly up for sale. At the end of the photo op, Trump raised a Bible outside the church. TMZ reports that the Bible is now up for auction at $40,000.

The Bible that Trump posed with was signed in the first week of June and is now being sold by Moments In Time at the heft price tag.

Over the past weekend, Trump continued to keep headlines on him by targeting the leaders of the US military.

“I’m not saying the military’s in love with me — the soldiers are, the top people in the Pentagon probably aren’t because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy,” Trump said at a White House press conference.

In the late part of the week, Trump was also criticized for disparaging comments about fallen soldiers and war veterans calling them “losers.” The comment stemmed from a refusal to visit a military cemetery in 2018. Trump denied the report from The Atlantic stating it was false, however, the publication’s Editor-in-Chief is standing by his story and revealed that there is more to come this week.