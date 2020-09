Boosie wants his Instagram account back and has decided to go to the big social media boss himself to get his rights back.

Boosie apologized to social media mogul Mark Zuckerberg for the sexual content on his page, which is what allegedly got him kicked off the R-rated platform.

The Baton Rouge rapper posted a number of videos asking Zuckerberg to give him back his IG account and has now gone to Twitter to let Mark know how bad he wants his IG back.

Advertisement