Downtown Music Publishing today announced the signing of a global publishing administration agreement with Wu-Tang Productions, and owners Robert “RZA” Diggs and Mitchell “Divine” Diggs, to represent the iconic hip-hop group’s interest in songs from its back catalog of classic albums — as well as select works co-written or produced by individual Wu-Tang Clan members for solo releases, affiliates and other artists. The writers represented under the deal include co-founders Ghostface Killah, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Method Man, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Raekwon, RZA and U-God.

“We are excited to be partnering with Downtown and entrusting them to handle our historic back catalog,” said RZA of the deal. “Downtown’s system is ideal for us — they have the global reach and capacity of a ‘major’ while maintaining strong, highly personal relationships with their clients. Their customized approach to clientele accompanied with their focus in areas like rights management and distribution make Downtown an ideal partner for Wu-Tang Productions.”

In addition to the group’s celebrated catalog, the agreement includes select solo works by members Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon and RZA, as well as other works contributed to by the covered writers — with songs recorded by Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Danny Brown, Drake, Justin Bieber, Lauryn Hill, Logic, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Mobb Deep, Pete Rock, Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, The Game, The Pharcyde and Wyclef Jean, among many others.

