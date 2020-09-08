According to several confirmed reports, Bruce Williamson, former lead singer for R&B pioneers The Temptations, died from coronavirus in his home on Sunday. He was 49 years old.

A Compton, CA native, Williamson became a member of the famous singing group in 2006, with The original Temptations forming in 1960, at least a decade before Williamson was born. Nevertheless, he sang several of the Temptations’ hits including “My Girl,” “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” and “Get Ready.” Williamson and The Temptations also performed at the White House during the Bush administration in 2008.

Williamson’s son posted this heartfelt tribute on social media: “There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON”

Advertisement