Jacquees recently releases his new mixtape, Exit 68, on Labor Day weekend on Monday. It is a 16-track project that features Trey Songz and Fresh Young Boyz. It gives the Atlanta native a personal feeling by not getting a lot of features. It channels where he grew up on Wesley Chapel Rd. in Decatur, Georgia off of exit 68 calling home. As the King of R&B, he will promise to follow up with his forthcoming album, PTOF, Panties Thrown on The Floor Vol. 1, before the end of the year.

Listen to the album below.