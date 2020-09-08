Joe Exotic is currently petitioning President Donald Trump for a pardon of his 22-year murder-for-hire sentence. TMZ reports Exotic and his legal team has submitted a 257-page document to the Trump administration with the main claim for his release is from being sexually assaulted behind bars.

“I have been sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms,” a letter reads that was issued to Donald Trump Jr. but also included in the 257 pages.

Exotic would request for Trump to “please be my hero” siting that his hands are damaged from being abused in jail. With Trump running for president in 2020, Exotic is bringing forth, what he believes is a bright idea or the ultimate sucking up by inserting the hashtag “#TrumpJr2024.”

Joe Exotic is supposed to be freed from prison in 2037 but The Tiger King does not believe he will live to that date. On top of the alleged sexual assaults, Exotic also suffers from anemia and immune deficiency.

Meanwhile, Joe’s archnemesis Carole Baskin is getting ready to live her best life as a contestant on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. The competition field brings in Nelly, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley and more.

You can see the full announcement below. Best of luck to Joe Exotic.