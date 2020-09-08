Justin Bieber came a long way from the teeny-bopper who used to sing “Baby.” The 26-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on his teenage years and he admitted that he allowed “ego” to negatively impact his life and relationships.

He started off the lengthy post describing his humble beginnings before the fame. “I came from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn’t have material things and was never motivated by money or fame, I just loved music. But as I became a tennager, I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in. My values slowly started to change. I let ego and power takeover and my relationships suffered because of it.”

The singer ended off the post with a breakdown of which specific aspects of his life he plans to improve. “I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them! I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try and do it on my own! I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad! I’m grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way.”

But before Justin Bieber took the moment to reflect, he caught a lot of attention with his K-Ci and JoJo cover. How did he do?