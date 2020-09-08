6ix9ine’s newest album TattleTales was projected to sell 150,000 in its first week of release. Now, it seems as if that number will be lower. MUCH lower.

According to longtime friend DJ Akademiks, 6ix9ine’s first-week sales projections have dropped from 150k to just 50k. Ak says that the reason for the drop is due to the new bundling rule that rules a lot of streams ineligible. Big Sean’s new album Detroit 2 is projected to sell 110k first week. Most likely Big Sean will top the Billboard chart.

Lil Durk, who has been beefing with the rainbow haired rapper since last month, was the first to respond to news that he was only selling 50k first week after boasting about album sales. “This what happen when you go against the voice lol ima our sell him with my eyes closed,” Durk said.

Blueface took aim at 6ix9ine as well, saying “Dam 69 fell off.” He then added ” Dam he would still be alive rn if n***s ain’t gas him up.” Just the other day, 6ix9ine was taunting the Los Angeles rapper about his album sales.

Trippie Redd even got in on the action, laughing at 6ix9ine for his much lowered sales projections.

Back in July, Billboard announced that they would no longer count sales from artists who bundle their singles or albums with merchandise or concert tickets.

The new rule says that all albums that are bundled with merchandise have to be promoted as an add on. If the artist attempts to include merch or a ticket as part of a “single-price option,” then the sales they get will not go to their sales figures.

Billboard also said that they physical copies of an album will not be counted towards a sale until the item has shipped. They said that 6ix9ine specifically has done that to “boost their chart positions.”