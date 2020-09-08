Mike Tyson Reveals To Joe Rogan The Motivations That Led Him Back To The Ring

As we get closer to Mike Tyson’s return to the ring, the boxing legend is opening up to why he is returning.

Tyson opened up to Joe Rogan on his latest podcast episode and reveal what got him back towards ring shape.

“I was discussing with my wife, something about me being overweight, and she said ‘why don’t you just get on the treadmill for 15 minutes a day’ and it went from 15 minutes to two hours, Tyson said during JRE episode #1532. “I was complaining about my weight and so, I guess I tried on some clothes and it was disastrous, so I was worried about my weight.” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxVh7Fss5Mk&feature=youtu.be)

The former Heavyweight champion added that as he started losing weight, ideas for fighting for “30 or 40 million dollars” were floated. While he wanted to dismiss them, it became an interesting prospect.

“Who would they like me to fight? It’s Bob Sapp,” the 54-year-old continued. “So I’m saying to myself, I know Bob and I said hold, one minute, how would they like me to fight? Can I fight under Queensberry rules? The guy said yes and I said yes, I’ll fight him.”

While Tyson isn’t a spring chicken anymore, he is still capable of taking anyone’s head off. Roy Jones may want to reconsider this challenge. A motivated Tyson is a dangerous Tyson.