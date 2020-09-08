Attorneys for fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly are alleging the singer’s attack at the hands of a dangerous inmate could have been prevented but guards ignored the hazard.

Attorneys Steven Greenberg and Nicole Blank Becker tell TMZ the heightened state of tension surrounding R. Kelly was instigated by the guards who allegedly place the blame of lockdown on the “Ignition” singer.

Kelly is currently held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago and before the lockdown, there was a protest outside the facility calling for Kells release. The protest received the blame for the lockdown from the guards, leading to the attack. Furthermore, the attacker was heard three weeks prior stating that he may attack Kelly.

Prior to the attack, R. Kelly was also stated to have ridden the elevator with the inmate and expressed his concern with doing so, along with a request to not attribute his name to the lockdowns. None of the requests from R. Kelly were said to be acknowledged.