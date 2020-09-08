DeAndre Hopkins has yet to play a game for the Arizona Cardinals but has already agreed to an extension with his new team. The All-Pro Wide Receiver extended his contract with the Cards for 2 years worth a reported $54.5 million.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, Hopkins new deal makes him the highest paid non-Quarterback in NFL history earning $27.25 million per year. Hopkins also reportedly conducted the deal without an agent.

Sources: The #AZCardinals are making star WR DeAndre Hopkins the highest paid non-QB ever, giving him a 2-year contract extension worth $54.5M in new money — $27.25M per year. Hopkins, who did the deal himself, gets $42.75M guaranteed at signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2020

The Houston Texans traded D-Hop to the Cardinals in the offseason in exchange for David Johnson and draft picks. The headline grabbing trade gave the Cardinals an elite weapon for their second year Quarterback Kyler Murray who last season threw for an impressive 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns in his rookie season.

Hopkins will play his debut game with the Cardinals on Sunday against the reigning NFC Champion 49ers, and will likely be lined up against All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman.