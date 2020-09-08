NFL Running back Kareem Hunt has reached an extension agreement with the Cleveland Browns. The 4th year rusher will make $13 million over the next two years with the Browns.

“Cleveland has always been home to me, and putting on the orange & brown has been THE dream growing up,” the Ohio native said in a statement on Instagram. “Today I’m honored to sign this extension with the Cleveland Browns and play next to my Dawg brothers for years to come.”

Hunt is guaranteed $8.5 million in the contract. Hunt was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs but was released after a video surfaced online of the athlete assaulting a woman in a Las Vegas hotel. Hunt was signed by the Cleveland Browns the following season and was forced to serve an 8 game suspension for the offense.

Advertisement

In his debut season with the Browns, Hunt served as the second option behind Pro Bowl Running Back Nick Chubb who ran for just under 1500 yards last season.

Hunt ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns last season adding and 37 catches for 285 yards with the Browns last season.