Khawhi Leonard isn’t called the “Klaw” for nothing.

Leonard went up to challenge Jamal Murray on a dunk attempt late in the fourth quarter of Game 3 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference semifinals series.

Lets just nicely say Leonard was more than successful in his challenge.

Hang it in the Louvre 🖼 pic.twitter.com/CwPxWUXQ05 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2020

Leonard blocked the shot with his middle finger. Yes, his middle finger.

“I didn’t know it was one finger. It was a heck of a play. It was impressive,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “I didn’t even know where he came from. It was a heck of a play.”

Leonard has long been recognized for his long fingers and has made it part of his “Klaw” logo. And then he both figuratively and literally gave Murray the middle finger in a key playoff game.

That block helped protect a 109-103 lead for the Clippers. They later won 113-107 to take a 2-1 series lead.