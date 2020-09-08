Many people have applauded Jay-Z for his recent social justice initiatives and work with criminal justice reform. However, former NBA star Stephon Marbury is calling BS on it all.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson recently sat down with Marbury and in the interview Marbury addressed his almost two-decade long feud with Hov. Marybury’s beef with Jay-Z stems from a couple of bars Hov threw at him about when he was robbed of $150k worth of jewelry. “Don’t confuse me with Marbury out this bitch/Run up on me at the light you might lose your life,” Hov rapped in “La-La-La-La (Excuse Me Miss Again).

Marbury says he and Jay’s beef started over a woman. Marbury was dancing at a club with a woman who later told him that Jay was mad at him for dancing with her.

Advertisement

Marbury then goes on to say how he believes Jay-Z is trying to be something he’s not.

“Wow, here you are trying to be something that you’re not. You’re not an advocate for Black people, you sold drugs to Black people and you rapped about it and talked about it. How do you do that? Like, I’m trying to figure that part out. Like, you can’t make that right. This ain’t snitching, this ain’t telling on nobody, you told on yourself already. You already told people what it is that you do and how you do it and how you feel about what you’re doing. So, how are you rapping about something that you did? I’m confused. I dunno. But people ask me, ‘Why you always talking about Jay-Z? Why you always saying something about LeBron?’ — they’re two of the same. They’re together. They’re friends.”

Marbury did not stop there. He then continues to talk about Hov’s past as a crack/cocaine dealer. Marbury talks about how Jay sold drugs to pregnant women and created crack babies that killed their grandparents.

“You sold drugs to people where you’re from Jay-Z in Brooklyn in Marcy, you got them on crack — whatever it is cocaine whatever it is that you were selling to them. Whatever you say you was ‘cooking up’, that’s what you did. So now, you got your people high, you sold drugs to people that was pregnant, now you created crack babies — these same babies that are going out killing grandparents… I’m confused. But that’s what it is. That’s what happened.”

You can watch the full interview below.

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VTQwVny0Pw&feature=emb_title)