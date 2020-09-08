Teyana Taylor Gave Birth to Her Second Daughter in Her Bathroom

Teyana Taylor Gave Birth to Her Second Daughter in Her Bathroom

Teyana Taylor and her baller husband, Iman Shumpert, welcomed the newest addition to their family on Sunday morning.

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!!,” Shumpert, 30, wrote in the caption of a video of their baby girl, Rue Rose.

Just like her big sister Junie, Rue was welcomed into the world right on the bathroom floor.

Advertisement

“Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore,” the basketball player continued.

“A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!,” Shumpert added.

Teyana Taylor previously mentioned that Erykah Badu was going to deliver her baby, but we’re not sure if she made it in time because baby Rue pulled up the day after the couple’s baby shower in Atlanta.