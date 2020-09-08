On this date in 2000, the Chris Fiore-directed documentary that followed the Roc-A-Fella Records driven 1999 Hard Knock Life Tour entitled Backstage debuted in theaters.

The Dame Dash-produced doc feature most of Def Jam’s top artists at the turn of the millennium, including Jay-Z, Beanie Sigel, DMX, Ja Rule, Redman, Busta Rhymes and more. The movie shows the inner working of a multi-million dollar tour such as Hard Knock Life, which netted a hefty $19 million at the end of its run. The film getts really intimate, showing some of the most enjoyable times, such as the battle between DMX and a member of the Nation Of Islam, to some of the worst, like DJ Clue catching a speed knot from Beanie Sigel’s frustrations.

Salute to Dame Dash, Chris Fiore and the entire Def Jam office and roster for making such an important piece of Hip Hop history!

