It seems Virgil Abloh is getting asked by everybody to do a collab.

Abloh and Mercedes Benz recently revealed a conceptual design project entitled “Project Gelädeagen,” a Mercedes Benz G-Class model made as artwork that will eventually be made into a scale replica and auctioned off.

The Off-White creator and Mercedes-Benz Chief Design Officer, Gorden Wagener decided to use the hashtag #TheNewLuxury for the project. According to a press release, they explained that they felt “compelled to help support the arts and the international creative community at a critical time.”

Abloh and Wagener wanted to use this project to see how Mercedes Benz cars could be seen in a different way. They wanted to change the definition of luxury, with this project especially, from something that is polished. Abloh then redesigned the car as a race car.

Abloh added that “Mercedes-Benz is a brand that stands for luxury and exceptional performance. Truly a perfect chassis to interject modern artists’ ideas of what the future can be stylistically, within conceptual car design.”

Virgil says that his goal with his Mercedes is to inspire young artists, engineers, and designers to “question the status quo.”

Abloh also added that “For me it’s all about providing opportunities for those coming after me and giving this next generation a foundation for success.”