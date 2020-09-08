In surveillance footage obtained by ABC World News Tonight, a man is seen being ambushed by two masked, armed men, one of whom shot the man in the leg before relieving him of his belongings.

The victim is seen returning to his car in a Houston-area shopping center when one man exits a white BMW next to the victim’s vehicle pointing a gun at him. Another assailant is seen approaching the victim from his blind side. Not long after, the victim, whose handbag was taken in the robbery, was shot in the thigh.

No suspects have been arrested in this case.

