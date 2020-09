Tattletales rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine called Philly mainstay and internet personality Gillie Da King to request an interview, but Gillie had different plans for the sit down that will never happen.

Gillie took to IG to expose 6ix9ine, who on the call said the interview would be “biggest thing you’ll ever touch.” Gillie stated, “The biggest thing I ever did in my life was the birth of my kids,” adding, “We rightfully decline at Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. We cool.”