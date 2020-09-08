Wendy Williams is the latest icon to get the biopic treatment.

Deadline reported that Ciera Payton (The Oval, She’s Gotta Have It) and Morocco Omari (P-Valley, Empire) have been cast to portray the radio turned TV host and her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, in the movie which is tentatively called Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic.

#CieraPayton & #MoroccoOmari are set as the leads in ‘Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic’ (working title). Payton will star as Wendy & Omari will play the role of Wendy’s ex-husband. This project will be produced by Will Packer and Sheila Ducksworth and it is set to air on Lifetime. pic.twitter.com/AbxAvirnXN — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) September 4, 2020

The flick is scheduled to premiere in 2021 and will be paired with a documentary that Williams authorized and executive produced herself.

According to the press release, “The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive.”

Deadline also explains, “a feature-length documentary about the self-anointed Queen of all Media will follow the movie. In it, Williams sheds her private persona and speaks directly to the camera from her Manhattan apartment, discussing the joy and the humiliation she has experienced since childhood.”

This isn’t Wendy Williams’ first attempt at a biopic. She attempted to tell Aaliyah’s story on Lifetime in The Princess of R&B biopic, but because she didn’t get authority from her estate or family, it was met with mixed reviews.