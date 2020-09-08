Throughout his rookie year, Zion Williamson was spotted on the court in Air Jordans as a part of his partnership with the Brand. Next year he will be in his own signature sneaker.

Sneaker News reports The Jordan Brand Jordan Z Code is in development for Williamson for the following season. It is noted the sneaker is currently a mystery beyond being tailored specifically to the play of Williamson. The sneaker is set to bear specializations that allow improvement on the movement and size of Pelicans’ stars play.

The sneaker is set for a Spring 2021 launch and currently listed in colorways that bring in Crimson, Metallic Gold, and more.

Advertisement

Earlier this summer, Williamson and the Pelicans were bounced from the NBA Bubble as they competed for a slot to make the playoffs. The future is bright for the team behind Williamson, NBA Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram and more as they are currently searching for a new coach.