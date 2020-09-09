Bob Woodward’s Book ‘Rage’ Claims Trump Knew About Severity of COVID-19 But Lied to Public to Avoid ‘Panic’

Bob Woodward’s Book ‘Rage’ Claims Trump Knew About Severity of COVID-19 But Lied to Public to Avoid ‘Panic’

World-renowned investigative journalist, Bob Woodward, is back at it again with a new book called Rage containing explosive interviews with Donald Trump.

This book proves that Trump not only knew about the crippling effects of COVID-19, but he lied to the public.

“You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in a Feb. 7 call, the Washington Post reports. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”

Advertisement

“This is deadly stuff,” the president added. This was after his national security advisor, Robert O’Brien, told him he would be the “biggest national security threat you face in your presidency.”

Donnie never mentioned any of this to the American people and he actually admitted to lying. “I wanted to always play it down,” the president told Woodward.

At these unprecedented times when we needed leadership and guidance, Donald Trump downplayed the deadly airborne respiratory virus all while not wearing a mask, claiming he didn’t want to incite “panic.”

Rage contains interviews between December and July and we all know Donald Trump loves to chat. The book promises to address his racism, his relationship with Kim Jong Un, and his disdain for former President Barack Obama.

This should be enough to sabotage his chances at the polls but he should’ve never even been elected in the first place. So let’s see if voters show up and show out in November.