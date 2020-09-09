Parts of Central California are smoldering thanks to a family who triggered a device at a gender reveal party that allegedly started a wildfire over the weekend.

The El Dorado Fire was started Saturday morning in San Bernardino County in Southern California. As of Tuesday, it has burned more than 10,000 acres and is 16 percent contained.

The fire was started when a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device was launched at a gender reveal party in a park. According to Cal Fire, “Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible.”

What’s interesting and justified is that the family whose device started the El Dorado Fire could be liable for the entire bill for the destruction. The couple was reportedly still at the park where the fire started when firefighters arrived.

“We know how it started because they were still there,” Bennet Milloy with CAL FIRE said. Adding, “That, and the fact that there were surveillance cameras in the park.”

Milloy also says they could face a variety of criminal charges, which could increase if homes and buildings are destroyed. Which is very close to happening. In addition to the cost of putting the fire out, which could get into the millions of dollars.

Strangely, this is not the first time a gender reveal party has started a wildfire. We will continue to update you as the battle to put the fires out continues in California.